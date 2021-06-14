1 dead, 5 injured after plane crashes near runway in Madisonville

article

A single-engine plane with six people aboard crashed near a runway in Madisonville, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Officials say a single-engine Piper PA 32 crashed short of Runway 36 just before midnight on Sunday.

According to Texas DPS, one person has died and five other people were injured.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Madisonville is located roughly 100 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.

