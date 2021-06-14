Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
5
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 11:30 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 2:30 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

1 dead, 5 injured after plane crashes near runway in Madisonville

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
article

A single-engine plane crashed near a runway in Madisonville, Texas.

MADISONVILLE, Texas - A single-engine plane with six people aboard crashed near a runway in Madisonville, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Officials say a single-engine Piper PA 32 crashed short of Runway 36 just before midnight on Sunday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Texas DPS, one person has died and five other people were injured.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Madisonville is located roughly 100 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
 