Plane makes safe emergency landing in east Houston

The Brief A plane landed on Fidelity Street near Yuma Street. No injuries were reported. Two people were onboard. The plane allegedly suffered engine failure.



Plane landing on Fidelity Street

What we know:

Officials got a call about the plane at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The plane landed safely on Fidelity Street near Yuma Street.

Officials say two people were onboard the plane, but neither of them were injured, and the plane remains intact.

The plane allegedly suffered an engine failure before conducting the emergency landing.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is working to confirm if the plane was traveling to or from Hobby Airport.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.