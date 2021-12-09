Plane crashes near West Houston Airport with no survivors, officials say

Authorities are investigating a plane crash in West Houston Thursday afternoon, where there were no survivors.

Details are scarce as the investigation is active, however, we're told a single-engine Piper PA-28 plane crashed in a field near the West Houston Airport around 2 p.m.

Based on preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on board the plane. Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed two people, the pilot, and passenger, have passed away as a result of the crash and are continuing their assistance with the Texas DPS in responding, along with the Houston Police Department.

DPS identified the pilot as Solomon Babalola, 23, of Katy, and the passenger as Apesin Oluwafunmilayo, 20, of Houston.

Records show Babalola was a student pilot and not authorized to fly passengers.

No other information was available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.

