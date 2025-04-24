Pitner Road apartment fire: One injured in northwest Houston, units damaged

The Brief One man was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition after an apartment fire in northwest Houston. Houston Fire Department is investigating how the fire originated. No other injuries have been reported.



An apartment fire in northwest Houston has left one man injured and residents in a couple of units, potentially looking for a new home.

Fire on Pitner Road

What we know:

The Houston Fire Department was called to an apartment complex at 8655 Pitner Road around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Units saw a downstairs apartment was on fire and began work to extinguish it.

Officials report they found a male burn patient, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The Red Cross arrived at the apartment to help residents who had their units damaged. It is unclear how many units were impacted.

What we don't know:

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.