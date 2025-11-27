PetSet founders help rescue hundreds of thousands of homeless pets

article

In the last 20 years, Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist have helped save the lives of hundreds of thousands of dogs and cats who are homeless through their nonprofit, PetSet.

What they're saying:

"We don't believe there's another non-profit in the U.S. that does what we do, provide funding, and fill the gaps in animal welfare," said Tena Lundquist Faust.

In all, the sisters have provided $5 million in donations to several area rescue groups, like Red Collar Rescue, which specializes in dogs in dire straits.

"We think they all deserve a second chance at life and love," said Charlotte Liberda with Red Collar Rescue.

That rescue is one of more than 100 rescue groups in the greater Houston area to recently receive a portion of $400,000 in donations.

"They are instrumental in getting word out to the community," said Charlotte. "They work with politicians and elected officials to enact laws to protect these animals."

The rescue groups are doing, "The lion's share of the work," said Tama. "They do the pickups off the streets, go to shelters, do the adoptions, transport, spay and neuter."

For decades, the non-profit was known as Houston PetSet. Now it's just PetSet.

"We changed our name from Houston PetSet to PetSet so that we could be recognized as a statewide and nationwide organization," said Tena.

PetSet has been instrumental in getting pet-related laws passed.

"We're hoping to pass some sweeping laws that just don't check small boxes, but check big boxes, and really change the way Texas treats its companion animals," Tena said.

Even though they've already saved hundreds of thousands of lives, these sisters are far from being done.

"We want to solve this problem, it's a solvable problem," said Tena. "Until all the vulnerable cats and dogs are off the streets, we are not going to stop."