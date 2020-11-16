Pct. 4 seeks driver accused of fleeing from deadly motorcycle crash on FM 1960
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver accused of fleeing from the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash.
The crash occurred in the 5499 block of FM 1960 around 11:33 p.m. Sunday.
The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on FM 1960 when a vehicle traveling eastbound turned into a parking lot and struck the victim.
Authorities say the man was ejected from the motorcycle, and a black SUV then struck the victim on the roadway. According to Pct. 4, the driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid. The SUV may be a Lincoln Navigator.
"The investigation continues to identify the driver of the black SUV. If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472,” Constable Mark Herman said.
The Constable's Office said the drivers of the other vehicles involved, including one that struck debris, remained at the scene.