Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:31 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:22 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
Rip Tide Statement
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Coastal Flood Advisory
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island

PCSO: Toddler shoots, seriously injures 2-year-old in Lakeland

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - A two-year-old child suffered serious injuries Friday night after being shot by a three-year-old, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened in Lakeland, but have not released any additional details.  

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to provide more information.

This is a developing story.  

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app