The Pasadena Police Department is actively investigating the discovery of a deceased 66-year-old man in a body of water behind a trailer park.

Authorities say the man was found around 10:45 a.m. at 3310 Space Center Blvd. He had been reported missing for several days.

Pasadena Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man, missing for days, found in the water.

While details remain limited, Pasadena PD is working to determine the cause of death and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Further updates are anticipated as the investigation unfolds.