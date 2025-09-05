Parker McCollum returns home for weekend concert in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Parker McCollum is returning to The Woodlands for a concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, a venue that holds sentimental value for him as he graduated from high school there.
McCollum's concert is scheduled for Saturday night, Sept. 6, in The Woodlands.
Parker McCollum returns home to Texas
McCollum, originally from Conroe and The Woodlands, has become a prominent figure in country music, known for his heartfelt songs and engaging performances.
What they're saying:
"Not every year do we get to go back to Houston and The Woodlands and play Cynthia Woods. Anytime my bus pulls back into those pine trees, my mind instantaneously eases," Parker shares.
He went on to say, "God has been real good to us. If having to balance my career and my home life is the biggest problem that I have, I think I can handle that every day. I've never really hung my hat on how well songs did. I just always tried to make sure that they were connecting with people."
Why you should care:
McCollum's return to The Woodlands is not just a concert; it's a celebration of his roots and a chance for fans to connect with his journey.
McCollum's music has earned double platinum and gold certifications, showcasing his widespread appeal and success.
Local perspective:
The Woodlands community is excited to welcome McCollum back, celebrating his achievements and hometown connection.
What's next:
McCollum will make a return to Texas in December, with a New Year's Eve show in Fort Worth.
Dig deeper:
For more information on Parker McCollum's tour and music, visit his website.
The Source: FOX 26's Anchor/Medical Reporter Melissa Wilson interviewed Parker McCollum to gather information for this story.