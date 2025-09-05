The Brief Country music star Parker McCollum is set to perform at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on Saturday night. The concert marks a special homecoming for McCollum, who graduated high school on the same stage. McCollum balances his music career with family life as a new dad.



Parker McCollum is returning to The Woodlands for a concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, a venue that holds sentimental value for him as he graduated from high school there.

McCollum's concert is scheduled for Saturday night, Sept. 6, in The Woodlands.

Parker McCollum returns home to Texas

McCollum, originally from Conroe and The Woodlands, has become a prominent figure in country music, known for his heartfelt songs and engaging performances.

"Not every year do we get to go back to Houston and The Woodlands and play Cynthia Woods. Anytime my bus pulls back into those pine trees, my mind instantaneously eases," Parker shares.

He went on to say, "God has been real good to us. If having to balance my career and my home life is the biggest problem that I have, I think I can handle that every day. I've never really hung my hat on how well songs did. I just always tried to make sure that they were connecting with people."

McCollum's return to The Woodlands is not just a concert; it's a celebration of his roots and a chance for fans to connect with his journey.

McCollum's music has earned double platinum and gold certifications, showcasing his widespread appeal and success.

The Woodlands community is excited to welcome McCollum back, celebrating his achievements and hometown connection.

McCollum will make a return to Texas in December, with a New Year's Eve show in Fort Worth.

