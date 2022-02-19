Paris, Wichita Falls fugitives added to Texas Most Wanted Sex Offenders List

Two Texas men have been added to the state's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking 28-year-old Michael Deray Johnson of Paris and 39-year-old Christopher James Brett Clover of Wichita Falls.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for each fugitive for information leading to their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Michael Deray Johnson (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Johnson, a high-risk sex offender, has been wanted since October 2018, when the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In September 2020, warrants were also issued for an accident involving serious bodily injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

In 2010, Johnson was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male. He was sentenced to two years in a Texas correctional facility. In 2014, Johnson was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to a year in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Johnson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his right hand, left wrist and both arms. Johnson also has a scar on his right shoulder. In addition to Paris, he also has ties to Tyler.

Clover has been wanted since March 2020, when the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for Clover’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and failure to register as a sex offender. Clover has also been wanted in Illinois since November 2020 for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2006, Clover was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois after an incident with a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years’ probation. While living in Illinois, Clover was convicted of multiple violations of sex offender registration. He was also convicted of two counts of unlawful restraint. In February 2017, Clover was released from an Illinois prison and moved to Wichita Falls.

Clover is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. In addition to Wichita Falls, he also has ties to Wilbarger County, including the city of Vernon. He’s known to have fraudulent identifications, and may use the name "Charlie Flynn."

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section)

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Texas DPS is reminding citizens to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Galveston, Grand Prairie fugitives added to Texas Most Wanted Sex Offenders List

San Antonio gang member, Houston fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

Girl Scouts help Pflugerville police catch hit-and-run suspect

Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in Texas church shooting

North Austin car dealership fire suspect arrested, faces arson charge

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter