Paddleboarder dies after being pulled from Gulf on Galveston Island

Published  October 4, 2025 7:11pm CDT
Galveston County
The Brief

    • A paddleboarder died after being pulled from the Gulf at Galveston Island on Saturday afternoon.
    • Red flags had been posted, indicating strong currents and large waves at the time of the incident.
    • The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas - A paddleboarder is dead after spending two hours on the Gulf at Galveston Island Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Paddleboarder dies at Galveston Island

What we know:

The man was pulled from the Gulf by Galveston Island Beach Patrol and Galveston Fire around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The agencies responded along with Galveston EMS and Galveston PD for a distress call.

The man had been paddleboarding for around two hours before the incident, witnesses reported. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Red flags had been posted Saturday indicating strong currents and large waves. 

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from Galveston Island Beach Patrol. 

