Paddleboarder dies after being pulled from Gulf on Galveston Island
GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas - A paddleboarder is dead after spending two hours on the Gulf at Galveston Island Saturday afternoon, officials say.
Paddleboarder dies at Galveston Island
What we know:
The man was pulled from the Gulf by Galveston Island Beach Patrol and Galveston Fire around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The agencies responded along with Galveston EMS and Galveston PD for a distress call.
The man had been paddleboarding for around two hours before the incident, witnesses reported.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Red flags had been posted Saturday indicating strong currents and large waves.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Galveston Island Beach Patrol.