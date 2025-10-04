Paddleboarder dies after being pulled from Gulf on Galveston Island

article

The Brief A paddleboarder died after being pulled from the Gulf at Galveston Island on Saturday afternoon. Red flags had been posted, indicating strong currents and large waves at the time of the incident. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.



A paddleboarder is dead after spending two hours on the Gulf at Galveston Island Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Paddleboarder dies at Galveston Island

What we know:

The man was pulled from the Gulf by Galveston Island Beach Patrol and Galveston Fire around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The agencies responded along with Galveston EMS and Galveston PD for a distress call.

The man had been paddleboarding for around two hours before the incident, witnesses reported.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Red flags had been posted Saturday indicating strong currents and large waves.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.