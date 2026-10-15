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Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized at Houston-area airport

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published October 15, 2026 4:28 PM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 4:28 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A big bust took place at a Houston-area airport, according to the DEA Houston Division. 
    • Officials said DEA Houston, working alongside the Houston Police Department, seized more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside two suitcases at a Houston-area airport. 

HOUSTON - A big bust took place at a Houston-area airport, according to the DEA Houston Division. 

What we know:

Officials said DEA Houston, working alongside the Houston Police Department, seized more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside two suitcases at a Houston-area airport. 

Photo of the methamphetamine that was seized (Source: DEA Houston Division)

What they're saying:

"This seizure highlights the importance of strong law enforcement partnerships in disrupting drug trafficking operations that exploit our nation’s transportation systems," DEA Houston Division said in a post on social media.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by DEA Houston Division on Facebook. 

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