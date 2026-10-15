Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized at Houston-area airport

The Brief A big bust took place at a Houston-area airport, according to the DEA Houston Division. Officials said DEA Houston, working alongside the Houston Police Department, seized more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside two suitcases at a Houston-area airport.



A big bust took place at a Houston-area airport, according to the DEA Houston Division.

What we know:

Officials said DEA Houston, working alongside the Houston Police Department, seized more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside two suitcases at a Houston-area airport.

Photo of the methamphetamine that was seized (Source: DEA Houston Division)

What they're saying:

"This seizure highlights the importance of strong law enforcement partnerships in disrupting drug trafficking operations that exploit our nation’s transportation systems," DEA Houston Division said in a post on social media.