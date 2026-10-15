Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized at Houston-area airport
HOUSTON - A big bust took place at a Houston-area airport, according to the DEA Houston Division.
What we know:
Officials said DEA Houston, working alongside the Houston Police Department, seized more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside two suitcases at a Houston-area airport.
Photo of the methamphetamine that was seized (Source: DEA Houston Division)
What they're saying:
"This seizure highlights the importance of strong law enforcement partnerships in disrupting drug trafficking operations that exploit our nation’s transportation systems," DEA Houston Division said in a post on social media.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by DEA Houston Division on Facebook.