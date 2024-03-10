Oscars 2024: See the list of winners

article

"Oppenheimer," a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at the 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

After passing over arguably Hollywood’s foremost big-screen auteur for years, the Oscars made up for lost time by heaping seven awards on Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, including best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Nolan.

Jimmy Kimmel, hosting the ABC telecast for the fourth time, opened the 96th Academy Awards with a monologue that drew a few cold looks (from Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Hüller and Messi, the dog from best-picture nominee "Anatomy of a Fall"). But Kimmel, emphasizing Hollywood as "a union town" following 2023's actor and writer strikes, drew a standing ovation for bringing out teamsters and behind-the-scenes workers — who are now entering their own labor negotiations.

Protest and politics intruded on an election-year Academy Awards on Sunday, where demonstrations for Gaza raged outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and early awards went to "Poor Things," "The Zone of Interest" and "The Boy and the Heron."

Here is the list of winners and their fellow nominees (winners are highlighted in bold) :

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers."

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro";

Colman Domingo, "Rustin";

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction."

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things."

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things."

Best director

"Anatomy of a Fall," Justine Triet

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Martin Scorsese

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things," Yorgos Lanthimos

"The Zone of Interest," Jonathan Glazer

Best Picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best original screenplay went to "Anatomy of a Fall," which, like "Barbie," was penned by a couple: director Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. "This will help me through my midlife crisis, I think," said Triet.

