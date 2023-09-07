Students at Aldine ISD spent the week avoiding the boys' bathroom after they spotted what appeared to be a surveillance camera overlooking the stalls.

Lashanda Kelly's 17-year-old son attends Nimitz High School. On Wednesday, he texted her a photo from school showing what appeared to be a surveillance camera in the boy's bathroom.

"As soon as you walk in there, a red dot is flashing, not even flashing it's literally on, like live," her son explained.

The public information officer for Aldine ISD was quick and efficient in responding to questions from FOX 26. On Thursday afternoon they sent the following statement:

"The safety, security, and privacy of our students and staff will always be our top priority. Aldine ISD is aware that an electronic device, which was not installed by the district’s technology department, was found in a boy's bathroom at Nimitz High School. Once the device was discovered, Nimitz administrators immediately contacted the district’s technology department, and the device was removed. The Aldine ISD Police Department investigated to determine if there was any criminal intent involved. They have determined that the device is one that is used for demonstrations and training and is incapable of recording. The individual or individuals responsible for this could face consequences per the district’s Student Code of Conduct and could also face criminal charges."

However, Kelly says she's not buying it.

"I don't believe it, I spoke with other parents; they say it was because of the kids vaping and they wanted to catch the kids vaping in the restroom," Kelly said.

So FOX 26 sent the photo and video of that electronic device to an expert.

"I would say this is a dummy camera," said Rahib Ismiyev, a manager with rapid handy security solutions in Houston.

Ismiyev has been dealing with surveillance cameras for the better part of a decade, and his professional opinion is that it does look like a fake camera, but he says parents still had, and have every right to be concerned. And that's because there could've been a device inside of that dummy camera, and it could've been removed by the time school administrators removed it.

One day they come in, put the device in with a cover, and make it look like a fake, right? And the next day they come and take the device inside, and they put the fake camera cover back and they leave, we don't know," said Ismiyev.

According to Kelly's son, students noticed the camera on Tuesday, it was still there at the end of the day Wednesday and was only removed Thursday the night after calls from FOX 26.

Lashanda Kelly says fake camera or not, parents should've been notified as soon as the discovery was made.