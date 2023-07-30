One on one with Houston mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia
Houston - When it comes to experience and frankly, money in the bank… Mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia may be best positioned to mount a "serious" challenge to the front runners.
Currently, a distant third in the polling, Garcia says he'll soon be mounting a "blitzkrieg" to let Houstonians know they have a viable option who is not a "career politician".