One killed during Halloween party in Alief neighborhood

Houston Police and Homicide are investigating a shooting that left one person dead during a Halloween Party in the Alief neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a party hall located at Bissonnet St. and S. Kirkwood Rd.

Houston Police say a disturbance happened inside the party which led to shots being fired.

An adult male died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.