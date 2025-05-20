The Brief A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in Lake Jackson and Clute. A chlorine gas leak has been stopped at the Olin plant. The cause of the leak is under investigation.



A shelter-in-place order for Clute and Lake Jackson has been lifted following a chlorine gas release on Tuesday morning, officials say.

Chlorine release prompts shelter-in-place

Credit: Norman Mejias

What we know:

According to a Brazosport CAER notification from Olin, there was a chlorine gas release at an Olin unit in Plant B, just north of Freeport. Olin officials say the release has been stopped.

"Site Emergency Response was immediately engaged, and the leak was stopped. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while a team began working to address the situation," Olin said in a statement.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for Clute and Lake Jackson as a precaution but has been lifted for all areas as of 10:41 a.m.

Olin says all personnel are accounted for, and those who may have been exposed are being evaluated by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

The company says they are conducting an analysis to find the cause of the release.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Olin Corporation said, "The chlorine release in Olin’s Freeport, Texas, Plant B has been stopped. The precautionary community shelter in place has been lifted in all areas. Site Emergency Response was immediately engaged, and the leak was stopped. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while a team began working to address the situation. All personnel have been accounted for, and those who were potentially exposed are being evaluated by medical personnel. We are conducting a thorough analysis to identify the cause of the release. Olin is appreciative of the rapid response and support of all site and local emergency response teams during this incident. The safety of our employees, the community, and our environment is always our top priority."

Dow Texas Operations wrote on Facebook, "Dow was notified by Olin this morning of a release they were experiencing. We are taking necessary safety precautions to protect employees and maintaining close communications with Olin as they manage the event with neighboring communities and local responders. Continue to refer to Brazosport CAER for updates from Olin."