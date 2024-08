An oil spill has been reported at the Houston Ship Channel and has been isolated, according to PEMEX Deer Park.

The company reports they had a diesel spill and their oil spill team is working to deploy oil booms to contain the spill.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

PEMEX says the appropriate government agencies have been notified.

There is no impact to the community at this time, officials say.