Oil spill prompts closure in Galveston Ship Channel, Coast Guard says

The Brief Oil reportedly spilled near Pier 32 on Tuesday night. The Galveston Ship Channel is closed from Gulf Coppers to the Pelican Island Bridge. The source of the spill is secured, and there are no reports of injuries or impact to wildlife.



The Galveston Ship Channel is partially closed off after an oil spill was reported Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Oil spill in Galveston Ship Channel

Oil spill reported at Galveston Ship Channel (Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard News)

What we know:

Officials say the spill happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when a vessel struck Pier 32 at the Port of Galveston.

The vessel is secured, according to the Coast Guard, so the oil is no longer spilling.

To minimize the spill's impact, the Galveston Ship Channel is closed from Gulf Copper to Pelican Island Bridge.

The Coast Guard, the Texas General Land Office, and Forestwave Navigation BV are responding to the spill.

Officials are said to be doing consistent air monitoring and safety checks.

No injuries or impact to wildlife have been reported.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on how long the closure will last.

What you can do:

Any mariners who see oil can report it to the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.