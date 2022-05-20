Officials looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a missing 12-year-old last seen in the Humble area.
Gemarcus Oliver, 12, was last seen in the 17300 block of Desmond St. in Humble just northeast of Houston around 2 p.m. Friday.
Authorities described Gemarcus as 5'2" weighing about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and socks with black Nike slides.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.