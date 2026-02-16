Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston merchandise released: Shop gear

article

The Brief Official Houston-specific FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise is now live, featuring blue and gold apparel and accessories priced between $12 and $100. Houston will host seven total tournament matches at NRG Stadium (renamed Houston Stadium for the event), including five high-profile group-stage games. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play in Houston twice during the group stage as Portugal takes on two different opponents in June.



As Houston prepares to host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, soccer fans now have official host-city gear to match the anticipation.

Houston merchandise unveiled

What we know:

FIFA on Monday released a Houston-specific merchandise collection through its online store, spotlighting the city’s role as one of the busiest U.S. venues in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The drop features a bold "26 Houston" graphic design and a mix of apparel and accessories designed around a vibrant blue and gold color palette.

The collection includes unisex and youth hoodies, T-shirts, caps, scarves and collectible keepsakes.

Several items incorporate blue and gold colorways and stylized "26 Houston" graphics alongside the FIFA World Cup Trophy emblem. Prices range from $12 for accessories such as pins and magnets to $100 for adult hooded sweatshirts.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

2026 World Cup Schedule: Matches at Houston Stadium

Big picture view:

The merchandise launch comes as Houston finalizes preparations for its tournament schedule. Houston Stadium, the temporary FIFA tournament name for NRG Stadium under FIFA’s sponsorship-neutral policy, will host seven matches: five group-stage games, one Round of 32 match-ups on June 29 and a Round of 16 match on July 4.

2026 group-stage fixtures include:

Sunday, June 14: Germany vs. Curaçao

Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs. DOC/JAM/NCL

Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs. UKR/SWE/POL/ALB

Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

Fans in Houston are expected to see global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo twice during the group stage as Portugal takes the pitch.

With 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 tournament will be the largest in World Cup history. Houston, with a capacity of roughly 72,000 and a retractable roof providing climate-controlled conditions, is positioned as one of the most active American host cities.

Related article

What's next:

For supporters eager to begin the countdown, the newly released Houston merchandise offers an early way to display host-city pride before kickoff.