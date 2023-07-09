Major money is heading to a local treatment center for teens battling drug addiction, and it's thanks to Congressman Al Green.

The congressman secured funding for the Cenikor Odyssey House in Houston, funding in the amount of $292,000. It's money that Stanley Moore, Senior Manager of Odyssey House says will be put to good use.

"We're going to get our roof redone, we're going to get our security system upgraded, computers for our residents, and so much more to make sure our youth have a fun-filled learning opportunity while here at the Odyssey House," Moore said.

Odyssey House is a treatment facility that serves youth up to the age of 17. The teens stay in the center for up to 90 or 120 days and during that time, they work with therapists, staff, and other teens to overcome drug addiction, achieve sobriety and get their lives back on the right track.

"We take them on outings and field trips just to teach them how to feel normal again, how to have fun as a young person should have fun," Moore explained.

For Congressman Green, getting these funds allocated to Odyssey House, was personal. He had a loved one who battled drug addiction, and he says his family wasn't aware of the help or resources that were available.

"And as a result, my cousin took his life, he took his life in my home, and it was a very painful experience for me," Green said.

Odyssey House says they're always looking for donors, but they also need help that isn't financial and says volunteers are welcome and needed.