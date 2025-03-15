Southwest Houston: Five in custody after officer-involved shooting; no one was shot, police say

The Brief Police say they followed a stolen vehicle to Oakmoor Parkway, then initiated a traffic stop. Two suspected juveniles were taken into custody; three other suspects fled. One runaway suspect, also believed to be a juvenile, allegedly showed a gun while fleeing from police. An officer fired at the suspect, but the suspect wasn't struck. The three runaway suspects were eventually taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation.



Five people - including three suspected juveniles - are in custody after an incident in southwest Houston that led to an officer-involved shooting, police say.

Oakmoore Parkway

What we know:

The scene happened at about 9 p.m. on Friday in the 11900 block of Oakmoor Parkway.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin, officers located a stolen vehicle at about 8:30 p.m.

Allegedly, the vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run earlier that day. Police say a suspect in the vehicle showed a gun during that incident.

That night, police in an unmarked car followed the suspect vehicle to Oakmoor. Officers in marked vehicles were called for backup.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Two suspected juveniles were taken into custody. Three others, including another suspected juvenile, reportedly fled from the scene.

At least one officer was chasing the third juvenile toward Airport Boulevard when the juvenile allegedly showed a gun. An officer shot at the juvenile suspect, but police say the suspect wasn't hit by the gunfire. The juvenile allegedly dropped the gun and surrendered to police.

The other two runaway suspects were found by a K-9 unit that was called to the scene. According to the assistant chief, one suspect suffered a minor injury from a K-9.

What we don't know:

None of the suspects have been identified at this time. It's not clear which of those suspects were involved in the alleged hit-and-run.

Shooting investigation underway

What's next:

The HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences were called to investigate the shooting.

Bodycam footage of the incident is expected to be released within the next 30 days.