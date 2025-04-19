NW Harris County shooting injures 3

article

The Brief Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night. It happened just before 8 p.m. on West Little York Road near Gessner Road. The victims' conditions are unknown



Houston police and Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 9500 block of West Little York Road near Gessner Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said three people were wounded.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting or if anyone had been arrested.

This is a developing story.