NW Harris County shooting injures 3
article
HOUSTON - Houston police and Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday night.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 9500 block of West Little York Road near Gessner Road.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said three people were wounded.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
There was no word on what led up to the shooting or if anyone had been arrested.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.