NW Harris County shooting injures 3

Published  April 19, 2025 10:24pm CDT
Harris County
Officials said three people were shot Saturday night on West Little York Road.

The Brief

    • Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.
    • It happened just before 8 p.m. on West Little York Road near Gessner Road.
    • The victims' conditions are unknown

HOUSTON - Houston police and Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 9500 block of West Little York Road near Gessner Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said three people were wounded.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting or if anyone had been arrested.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

