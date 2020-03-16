Notable celebrities, leaders and figures who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus
LOS ANGELES - Top political leaders, talented athletes and A-list entertainers are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Actors, entertainers and athletes
Idris Elba
The actor posted a video on his Twitter feed announcing to his fans that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Elba said he didn't have any symptoms but got tested because he found out he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus.
"I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," Elba said.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Oscar winner Tom Hanks announced on March 11 that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The couple were in isolation and in stable condition as of March 15.
Olga Kurylenko
Kurylenko, an actress best known for her role in the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace,” announced on March 15 that she had tested positive.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz players were the first in the NBA to have tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert’s diagnosis caused a viral stir after a video was released of him touching multiple microphones at a press conference. Gobert has since updated the public on his condition.
Notable political leaders and figures
Sophie Trudeau
Sophie, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12.