The Brief Atascocita fire crews were called to Timber Lake Apartments. One person was reportedly evaluated by medics at the scene. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.



An apartment building in northeast Harris County was damaged on Saturday after a fire that officials say might've been caused by a lightning strike.

Possible lightning strike fire in Atascocita

What we know:

The fire was reported at the Timber Lakes Apartments, near Atascocita Road and Timber Forest Drive.

Crews were called for a report of smoke at the complex, then upgraded the call to a two-alarm after seeing heavy smoke from one of the buildings.

A reply under the department's Facebook post says a caller reported the smoke after hearing or seeing lightning.

Crews from departments in nearby cities also came to provide mutual aid.

Aftermath of fire from lightning at Atascocita apartment complex (Photo credit: Anthony Turner, Atascocita Fire Department).

The fire has since been put out, and crews checked for hot spots.

Officials say one person was evaluated by medics at the scene, but declined further treatment.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

It's not confirmed whether the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will confirm the cause after their investigation.