North side condo owners say they are dealing with a rat infestation

The sound Khailah Hunter and her daughter say they hear every night is disturbing, to say the least.

"It's traumatic because when you come home from work and you're ready to go to bed, you hear a party going across your head."

Those party guests are unwanted and uninvited.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone," said Khailah's daughter Zariah Hunter.

"I've been here for 28 years and this is the first time I've ever experienced anything like this," said Hunter.

These are just a few of the pictures the Hunters and some of their neighbors at Greenspoint Landing Condominiums on Imperial Valley have taken of the rats.

"They are huge rats," said Hunter.

Advertisement

Some have been described as being the size of a fist or larger.

"We've had them in the air conditioning vent neighbors have killed the, in their air conditioning vent," Hunter said.

One man who was renting a condo knocked out part of the wall, hoping to poison the pests. The Hunters say he moved out after a rat got on a plate of rice he was trying to eat.

They can't move since they own the condo.

The condo next to theirs has been vacant for two years. The elderly couple who lived there died. The Hunters believe the empty condo has become a breeding ground for the rats.

Homeowners here pay around 240 dollars a month for their Homeowner Association fees. Hunter says after months of complaining, the HOA sent Orkin out, but setting out traps and filling up holes hasn't stopped the infestation.

Sterling ASI is the management company that oversees the Homeowners Association.

FOX 26 went to Sterling ASI on the beltway to ask the management company about the rat infestation. All we got was a no comment.

Shortly after our visit, some of the residents got a notice stating Orkin would be back the following morning to work on the rat problem.