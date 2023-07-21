"It looks like the mailbox completely exploded over this guy's yard," said Villa North homeowner David Dorsey.

They say rain sleet snow or hail doesn't stop the U.S. Postal Service, but this apparently does.

"We're looking at a total mess is what we're looking at," Dorsey said.

He's been looking at the remains of the community mailbox for five days and counting.

SUGGESTED: Houston neighborhood says Ojos Locos bar chain with troubled past is not welcome

"Monday morning when I woke up to check the mailbox it was gone clearly gone all over the place and so was the mail as well," said Dorsey.

Last Sunday night a driver ran into the community mailbox.

"But nothing the government can't handle or afford," Dorsey said.

The homeowner says for two days mail was everywhere.

"Envelopes packages all of that all over the street from this corner to that corner," said Dorsey.

So, what are residents supposed to do?

HOUSTON: Lazarus Energy looking for Houston end-of-summer paid interns

"The post office is telling me if I want my mail come up there and get it," Dorsey said.

The nearest post office is about five miles away.

"This location is notorious for having a line to the street," said Dorsey.

And not everybody can drive to the post office daily.

"I have an elderly neighbor and we take him his mail. His mail is no longer there so what am I supposed to take him," Dorsey said.

The frustrated homeowner says he's been asking the post office when this will be replaced.

"Just the debris alone should have been removed three days ago," he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Dorsey says the post office won't even give him an approximate guess.

"God forbid it starts storming," he said, "Now I have a mailbox jamming up my storm drain."

Dorsey believes if his neighborhood was upscale like Memorial or River Oaks this mess would be long gone.

"I'd just like to say I pay my taxes and I'd like my services," Dorsey said. "That's all I want."

A spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service couldn't tell us when the community mailbox will be replaced.