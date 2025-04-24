North Houston: Motorcyclist killed in I-45 HOV lane crash

The Brief The accident was reported in the HOV lane on I-45 near Airline Drive. The motorcyclist allegedly struck a pole while riding in the HOV lane. The crash is under investigation.



A motorcyclist has died after allegedly striking a pole in the I-45 HOV lanes in north Houston.

I-45 HOV accident

What we know:

The accident was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the I-45 HOV lane near Airline Drive.

METRO police tell FOX 26 that a motorcyclist was riding in the HOV lane when the cyclist struck a pole.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of about 6:30 p.m., most of the HOV was closed off as police investigated.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.