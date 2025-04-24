Expand / Collapse search

North Houston: Motorcyclist killed in I-45 HOV lane crash

By
Published  April 24, 2025 6:28pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The accident was reported in the HOV lane on I-45 near Airline Drive.
    • The motorcyclist allegedly struck a pole while riding in the HOV lane.
    • The crash is under investigation.

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist has died after allegedly striking a pole in the I-45 HOV lanes in north Houston.

I-45 HOV accident

What we know:

The accident was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the I-45 HOV lane near Airline Drive.

METRO police tell FOX 26 that a motorcyclist was riding in the HOV lane when the cyclist struck a pole.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of about 6:30 p.m., most of the HOV was closed off as police investigated.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

The Source: METRO Police Department

HoustonTraffic