North Houston: Lanes of I-69 to be closed overnight for emergency repairs
HOUSTON - Two lanes of Interstate 69 are undergoing emergency repairs overnight Tuesday, TxDOT says.
I-69 closure in north Houston
I-69 repairs in Houston
What we know:
Repairs are happening on I-69 at Beltway 8 in north Houston.
TxDOT says crews are removing damaged concrete and pouring more before the mainlines can be reopened.
They hope to complete the work by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
What we don't know:
The post from TxDOT did not mention how the damage was caused.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Texas Department of Transportation.