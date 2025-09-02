Expand / Collapse search

North Houston: Lanes of I-69 to be closed overnight for emergency repairs

By
Published  September 2, 2025 7:23pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Two lanes of I-69 at Beltway 8 in Houston are closed for emergency repairs.
    • Crews are removing and repouring damaged concrete and hope to finish by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
    • The cause of the damage to the concrete has not yet been announced.

HOUSTON - Two lanes of Interstate 69 are undergoing emergency repairs overnight Tuesday, TxDOT says.

I-69 closure in north Houston

I-69 repairs in Houston

What we know:

Repairs are happening on I-69 at Beltway 8 in north Houston.

TxDOT says crews are removing damaged concrete and pouring more before the mainlines can be reopened. 

They hope to complete the work by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The post from TxDOT did not mention how the damage was caused. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Texas Department of Transportation. 

HoustonTraffic