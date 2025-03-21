North Houston: Keith Weiss Park closed Friday due to five-acre wildfire
article
HOUSTON - Keith Weiss Park in north Houston has been closed after a small wildfire was reported in the park on Friday morning.
Keith Park wildfire
What we know:
Keith Weiss Park is at 12300 Aldine Westfield Road.
At about 9 a.m. on Friday, the Houston Fire Department says they received a report of a fire in the park.
As of 2:30 p.m., the fire was reportedly contained to about five acres, and it is not expected to spread.
No injuries have been reported.
The park will remain closed until Houston Fire officials decide to reopen it.
The Source: Houston Fire Department