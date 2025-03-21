North Houston: Keith Weiss Park closed Friday due to five-acre wildfire

article

The Brief Houston officials closed Keith Weiss Park due to a wildfire on Friday. The fire was contained to five acres and is not expected to spread. No injuries have been reported.



Keith Weiss Park in north Houston has been closed after a small wildfire was reported in the park on Friday morning.

Keith Park wildfire

What we know:

Keith Weiss Park is at 12300 Aldine Westfield Road.

At about 9 a.m. on Friday, the Houston Fire Department says they received a report of a fire in the park.

As of 2:30 p.m., the fire was reportedly contained to about five acres, and it is not expected to spread.

No injuries have been reported.

The park will remain closed until Houston Fire officials decide to reopen it.