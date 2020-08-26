Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina golden retriever does her part delivering Chick-fil-A orders to owner

‘Ellie’ delivers Chick-fil-A to waiting owner

This golden retriever is such a good girl that she delivered her owner's Chick-fil-A order herself.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - According to her owner, North Carolina golden retriever Ellie is getting quite a kick out of the curbside delivery service Chick-fil-A is offering as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the US.

Footage shared by Chick-fil-A at Carraway Village in Chapel Hill on August 18 shows golden retriever Ellie bounding up to one of the restaurant’s team members to collect her owner Nick’s order, before bringing the bag back to him at his designated parking space.

The restaurant told Storyful that Ellie is a “regular customer” and that her favorite thing on the menu is the eight-count nugget meal.

The Facebook post shared by Chick-Fil-A quoted Nick saying that bringing him the chicken was “Ellie’s favorite thing to do.”