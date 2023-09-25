Non-profit Houston PetSet holds mayoral forum for plan to curb city's over animal population

Four Houston mayoral candidates considered serious contenders in the race for Houston Mayor showed up for Houston PetSet's second mayoral forum.

They obviously realize this is an issue on the minds and hearts of many voters.

"We really feel the problem of too many animals on our streets has become a leadership problem," said Tama Lundquist co-President of Houston PetSet.

"The rescue community the private sector is doing so much, and we cannot get our city and county on board to do their part."

"We feel the next mayor is going to be integral in helping solve the animal crisis in Houston, so this forum is absolutely necessary," said Tena Lundquist Faust co-President.

"BARC needs to work better," said Mayoral candidate John Whitmire. "The county has a shelter but neither work well they ought to be working in collaboration. You shouldn't go to the animal shelter in Harris County as a Houstonian, and they send you back to the city."

"I think it needs to be higher priority," said mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia. "I think it's going to need additional resources or additional attention I think we need to find a way to get the private sector to be more engaged."

"We have overpopulation, "said Mayoral candidate Shellie Jackson Lee. "We have homeowners and families who live their animals but aren't able to take care of them so it's really important for the city of Houston to have a defined policy."

BARC has unfortunately been neglected like some other departments we have and it's due to the resources," Mayoral candidate Robert Gallegos said. "As the next mayor I want to tackle these issues."