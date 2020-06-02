No license needed to fish in Texas public waters on June 6

article

Grab your fishing pole for some free fishing this weekend in Texas.

On June 6, you can fish in any public waterbody in Texas without a fishing license.

Free Fishing Day is held on the first Saturday in June every year. To see a full list of regulations, click here.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department inland fisheries director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

If you want to take the family out for a day of fishing but don't quite know where to start, you can find a list of Texas public waters by clicking here.

Some access points may be closed due to the pandemic. Many have contact information listed, so it is recommended you confirm the area is open before you head out.

Texas Parks and Wildlife allows fishing without a license year-round at Texas state parks. The "Free Fishing in State Parks" program is designed to encourage families to get out and enjoy the outdoors. For more details on the program visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Website here.

State parks are also impacted by temporary closures and operations adjustments. Check restrictions here.