Nine men in custody, charged with distribution of meth, cocaine

Nine men were taken into custody and charged involving the distribution of meth, cocaine and/or oxycodone and hydrocodone, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.



According to Patrick, Jermaine West, 42, aka Breadman is charged with Jonathan Rawlins, 44, and Bobby Pharms, 34, all from Houston, in the meth and cocaine conspiracy. The indictment also alleges West was involved in the illegal distribution of prescription opioids along with Tersha French, 46, Ronald Lucas, 40, and Antonia Vega, 32, all from Houston; Cynthia Ngwaba, 46, Richmond; Leon Covin, 47, Katy; and Toni Maria Nalintya, 48, Pearland.



Patrick stated in a press release the indictment was unsealed on Thursday as they took Rawlins into custody. Rawlins will make his initial appearance on Friday morning while the others made their appearances earlier this week. Some were ordered into custody pending detention hearings.



A federal grand jury returned an indictment back on August 13.



Patrick said, according to the charges, West allegedly engaged in a drug conspiracy during 2018-2019 to distribute meth and cocaine near schools and other locations in the Houston area with Rawlins and Pharms. West allegedly conducted some of the illegal activity on multiple occasions within 1,000 feet of Worthing High School in the Third Ward of Houston.

The indictment stated that the conspiracy also involved the distribution of prescription opioids. West allegedly obtained the drugs from French, Lucas, Vega, Ngwaba, Covin and Nalintya via the Ennis Street Pharmacy and Barker Cypress Pharmacy in Houston.



If convicted on the illegal narcotics charges, West, Rawlins and Pharms face up to life in prison and possible fines up to $10 million. For each count of the prescription drug charges, West also faces up to 20 years in prison as well as additional fines up to $1 million along with the six others.