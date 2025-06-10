Nick Chubb sign with the Houston Texans: Who's in Texans' crowded running back room?

The Brief Nick Chubb's Comeback : Former Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb joins the Houston Texans, aiming to bounce back from recent injury setbacks and complement starting running back Joe Mixon. Diverse Backfield : The Texans' running back room includes Joe Mixon, rookie Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, and versatile Dare Ogunbowale, each bringing unique skills and competition for roster spots. Roster Competition : With five running backs vying for positions, the Texans face a crowded backfield, where performance in offseason training camp will be crucial for securing roles and making an impact.



The Houston Texans have officially signed former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. This signing means that the Texans will potentially have 5 running backs on the roster going into offseason training camp. But who are the members of this crowded potion group and what are their chances of making the roster and making an impact?

The new guy: Nick Chubb on a "bounce-back" mission

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorad

Early on in his career, Nick Chubb established himself as one of the best backs in the NFL consistently ecliplising the 1,000-yard mark 4 out of his first five seasons.

Known as a powerful and elusive runner, Chubb earned four Pro Bowl selections, with the most recent being in 2022 when he rushed for over 1,500-yards.

Despite this great start to his 7-season career, his past 2 seasons have been hindered by major injuries, only playing in 10 games since 2023. Last season, he had a total of 332 yards on 102 carries, resulting in the worst yards per carry average of his career.

The Texans and their fans hope that Chubb can show flashes of the past this season and return to dominance.

Aside from any injury setbacks, most expect Chubb to enter the season as running back 2 and to be a good complement to starting running back Joe Mixon.

Unfinished business: Joe Mixon coming back for more

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In his first year with the squad last season, Joe Mixon quickly became a fan favorite. When available, he was the workhorse of the Texans running game in the 2024 season.

He had 7 games with 20+ carries and scored a total of 11 rushing TDs while gaining over 1,000 yards on the ground.

These stats were good enough to earn him a Pro Bowl selection despite missing a handful of games due to injury.

With more support in the running back room to share the workload, fans expect another productive and healthy season for Mixon.

Rookie out of the backfield: Woody Marks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Woody Marks #4 of the USC Trojans runs with the ball during a game against Utah State Aggies at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Woody Marks is an exciting new addition to the team and the NFL. The young running back out of USC was a fourth-round selection for the Texans in this year's NFL draft and is expected to be a complimentary back in the Texans offense.

The other running backs on our roster are known for hard downhill running, but Marks adds a wrinkle to that.

He made a reputation in college as a quick and shifty player who is talented at catching the ball out of the backfield as a running back.

He recorded at least 40+ catches in all but one of his collegiate seasons.

Despite having the least amount of NFL experience, fans expect Marks to make an impact and add some variety to the style of runners the Texans have rostered.

Dameon Pierece: Can he sustain the flashes?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 11: Running back Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans enters the field during player introductions prior to an AFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The Texans selected Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft and, as a rookie, he burst out on the scene with an impressive rookie season, gaining nearly 1,000 yards while having a handful of spectacular highlight-level plays throughout that season.

However, despite flashes of a great player happening his rookie season, he has not been able to recreate the same performance, especially as other backs like Mixon have taken on the bulk of the carries.

In 2024 despite having the highest yards per carry in his career (7.3) he only carried the ball 40 times for 293 yards, both a career low.

He has shown some promise as a kick returner with a few big returns and even a TD in his short career.

Fans hope that Pierce can continue to build on the flashes of greatness he has shown so far with mor consistency.

While others fear that as the running back room becomes more crowded, Pierce might lose his spot on the roster.

Dare Ogunbowale: The jack of all trades

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 21: Dare Ogunbowale #33 of the Houston Texans runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dare is a prime example of a "utility back". When guys are injured, he fills in to do the dirty work.

Whether it be pass-blocking, catching the ball out of the backfield, special teams coverage, or even kicking field goals. He's dont a little bit of everything for the Texans.

With him being so versatile he is a useful player to the Texans but with so much running back talent on the roster, he could be the odd man out.