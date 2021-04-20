Newsom: 'If George Floyd looked like me, he'd still be alive today'

"If George Floyd looked like me, he'd still be alive today," California Governor Gavin Newsom said in part in a statement issued Tuesday in response to the guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Gavin Newsom (L), George Floyd (R)

"No conviction can repair the harm done to George Floyd and his family, but today’s verdict provides some accountability as we work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society," said Newsom. "We must continue the work of fighting systemic racism and excessive use of force. It’s why I signed some of the nation’s most progressive police reform legislation into law. I will continue working with community leaders across the state to hear concerns and support peaceful expression."

On Tuesday afternoon, a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who was killed May 25, 2020.

RELATED:

Advertisement

The 12 jurors deliberated for around 10 hours before they reached their verdict. After the verdict was read, the judge revoked Chauvin's bail and he was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom by a sheriff's deputy. He is expected to be sentenced in about two months.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.