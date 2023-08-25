The undefeated little league team from Texas is preparing to face off in the U.S. Championship on Saturday!

Needville will go against El Segundo Little League on Sunday at 2:30 p.m CT in Lamade Stadium in Pennsylvania.

In honor of the team heading to the Championship, the City of Richmond will light the downtown water tower blue to show their support.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Houston area locations will be hosting watch parties, so people can come out to cheer Needville on. Here's the list of locations you can visit.

Creekside Christian Fellowship

Head to Creekside Christian Fellowship for free hot dogs and chips, while supplies last, to support the Needville team.

There will also be an ice cream truck with portions of proceeds going towards helping Needville Little League parents and 93Q will be in attendance to give away 93Q swag!

16628 Highway 36, Needville, TX, United States, Texas

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Lone Star Saloon

Cheer on the team at Lone Star Saloon and enjoy beer specials during the game on Sunday

102 S 3rd St, Richmond, TX, United States, Texas

Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Pub 36

The Pub 36 is sending its congratulations to Needville Little League and inviting everyone to their watch party at 2:30 pm to show support to the small town team!

13400 Highway 36, Needville, TX, United States, Texas

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille - Bay City

Watch the game live in one of the theaters at Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille in Bay City! Fans can get free entry with the purchase of supreme nachos or a hot dog. There will also be half-off margaritas and other frozen drinks, plus beer specials. People who watch the game will also get a 30-minute timed play card

6655 E 7th Street, Bay City, TX, United States, Texas

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.