Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 7:06 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Houston County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
from WED 7:06 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Needville Little League advances to US Championship game after 1-0 win in extra innings

By
Published 
Needville
FOX 26 Houston

WILLIAMSPORT, PA - The Needville Little League team is moving on to the U.S. Championship after a nailbiting win on Wednesday afternoon. 

Needville defeated Washington 1-0 in extra innings. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Needville will take on either Tennessee, California, or will face Washington again in the championship. 

Congratulations to Needville!