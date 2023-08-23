Needville Little League advances to US Championship game after 1-0 win in extra innings

The Needville Little League team is moving on to the U.S. Championship after a nailbiting win on Wednesday afternoon.

Needville defeated Washington 1-0 in extra innings.

Needville will take on either Tennessee, California, or will face Washington again in the championship.

Congratulations to Needville!