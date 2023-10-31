Nearly half of Texans surveyed support school vouchers

Almost half of Texans surveyed say they do support school vouchers.

Researchers at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University conducted the extensive study released Tuesday morning.

Of those surveyed, 49% said they support school vouchers for low-income parents, and 47% support vouchers for all parents.

Less than 30% of those surveyed said they oppose the vouchers in either case.

The report further breaks down responses by demographics and political affiliations. To see more, click here.

Two versions of school savings – or voucher – bills are alive in the Texas Legislature's special session.