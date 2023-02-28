article

Dog lovers, if you need a furry companion, the Houston Humane Society has just taken in nearly 30 after their owner surrendered them.

The Humane Society said in a press release the owner, from El Campo, Texas in Wharton County, was in breach of a city ordinance limiting five dogs per household. Instead, the owner had about 27 Chihuahuas.

Officers with the El Campo PD and the Humane Society were in the initial stages of filing cruelty warrants after finding the dogs were to be confined outdoors in what was only described as "less-than-ideal conditions."

(Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society)

Because the owner surrendered the dogs, they will not face animal cruelty charges.

All the Chihuahuas are now on the adoption floor, the Houston Humane Society explained, and are ready for their fur-ever homes.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society)

To learn more about the humane society and consider adoption, click here.