NCAA 1971 Original Men’s Basketball Championship Court from the Astrodome now on display

The city of Houston will host the NCAA Men’s Final Four sporting event for the fourth time, having previously crowned national champions in 1971, 2011, and 2016.

The excitement is heating up this year as the University of Houston Men’s basketball team is in the Sweet 16 once again. Houstonians are looking for ways to support the squad and that includes watching the games at 8th Wonder Brewery, known for their historic Houston memorabilia.

This is also your limited chance to get up close to NCAA Houston history.

The 1971 NCAA Men’s Final Four original basketball championship court from the Astrodome is now on display. UCLA beat Villanova 68-62 that year.

The entire court does not fit in the building, however, they have installed the center court.

You can also find the "Cougar Paw" Red Ale they’ve been brewing for nearly five years to honor the team. The flavor starts with a malt forward subtle sweetness and fades into a roasted, dry easy sip and finish. 5.2% ABV, 16 IBU.

Founders Ryan Soroka and Aaron Corsi, who happen to be University of Houston alums, invite you to stop on by and enjoy a Cougar Paw and check out the championship court.