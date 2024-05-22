Expand / Collapse search

National Barbecue Month: Must-try jalapeño sausage and more at Roegel's BBQ

By
Published  May 22, 2024 1:25pm CDT
Food and Drink
FOX 26 Houston

Our salute to National Barbecue Month continues with a stop at Roegel's BBQ in Katy. 

Roegel's famous brisket and sasusage

Join us in celebrating National Barbecue Month with a visit to Roegel's BBQ in Katy, TX, where Russell Roegel's legendary brisket and must-try jalapeño sausage await!

Russell Roegel has been in the business of smoking delicious meats for more than two decades. His original store on Voss has gained legendary status and a throng of dedicated fans of his top-notch BBQ. 

The brisket is the number one seller, and you can get fatty or lean but there is a host of other delicious selections on the menu as well. The jalapeño sausage is made in-house, and it is definitely a must-try when you visit the restaurant. 
 