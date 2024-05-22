Our salute to National Barbecue Month continues with a stop at Roegel's BBQ in Katy.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Russell Roegel has been in the business of smoking delicious meats for more than two decades. His original store on Voss has gained legendary status and a throng of dedicated fans of his top-notch BBQ.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The brisket is the number one seller, and you can get fatty or lean but there is a host of other delicious selections on the menu as well. The jalapeño sausage is made in-house, and it is definitely a must-try when you visit the restaurant.

