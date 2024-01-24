Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing "The Be Funny Tour" to Houston.

He announced 14 additional shows on Tuesday that are being added to the tour that already had nearly four dozen stops.

Bargatze will perform at NRG Arena on April 26.

FILE PHOTO. Nate Bargatze speaks onstage for "A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinsons" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation, at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry W Expand

Tickets for the new dates are available during the presale from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 with code "funny" at NateBargatze.com/tour.

Bargatze also has Texas shows in San Antonio, Austin and Corpus Christi.

To see the full list of tour dates, click here.