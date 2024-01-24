Expand / Collapse search
Nate Bargatze Houston show: Tickets, presale dates

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing "The Be Funny Tour" to Houston.

He announced 14 additional shows on Tuesday that are being added to the tour that already had nearly four dozen stops.

Bargatze will perform at NRG Arena on April 26.

Tickets for the new dates are available during the presale from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 with code "funny" at NateBargatze.com/tour.

Bargatze also has Texas shows in San Antonio, Austin and Corpus Christi.

To see the full list of tour dates, click here.