Man accused of rape of 11-year-old after girl gives birth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested for rape of a child after a preteen girl gave birth in February, prompting an investigation, police say.
Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio, 19 (Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
What we know:
According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio, 19, was arrested on Friday on a charge of rape of a child.
The investigation began when the girl gave birth in February. According to police, the girl, now 12, said that she had a sexual encounter in May 2024 with a man she met through Facebook.
Authorities executed a search warranted on the suspect’s Facebook account, which provided his name and phone number. Police say Cornelio had been stopped for a window tint violation in March and had been issued a state misdemeanor citation for driving without a license. The citation had his address.
What we don't know:
The girl will not be identified due to her age and the nature of the case.
Interview with investigators
Dig deeper:
According to MNPD, Cornelio was interviewed by a detective on Friday and admitted to the sexual encounter with the girl when he was 18. He allegedly said that he thought she was 14 years old at the time.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. This story was reported from Houston, Texas.