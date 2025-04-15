The Brief A man in Tennessee was arrested on a charge of rape of a child. The investigation began when the girl, now 12, gave birth in February. He allegedly told police he thought she was 14 at the time of the encounter.



A man was arrested for rape of a child after a preteen girl gave birth in February, prompting an investigation, police say.

Man arrested for rape of a child

Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio, 19 (Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio, 19, was arrested on Friday on a charge of rape of a child.

The investigation began when the girl gave birth in February. According to police, the girl, now 12, said that she had a sexual encounter in May 2024 with a man she met through Facebook.

Authorities executed a search warranted on the suspect’s Facebook account, which provided his name and phone number. Police say Cornelio had been stopped for a window tint violation in March and had been issued a state misdemeanor citation for driving without a license. The citation had his address.

What we don't know:

The girl will not be identified due to her age and the nature of the case.

Interview with investigators

Dig deeper:

According to MNPD, Cornelio was interviewed by a detective on Friday and admitted to the sexual encounter with the girl when he was 18. He allegedly said that he thought she was 14 years old at the time.