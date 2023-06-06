Looking to ride your bike in your birthday suit? Houston was recently named among the top 15 places to do so.

We're not sure why anyone would want to ride their bicycle naked, but who are we to judge? That's why researchers at Lawn Starter looked at 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to find the Best Cities for Naked Biking.

The data gathered was based on several factors like naked biking events, local interest in nude cycling, bikeability, and public nudity laws.

Their findings led Lawn Starter to name Houston the 13th best city for cycling in the buff. The Space City was outranked, however, by Austin, which was named the 5th best.

Philadelphia, meanwhile was named the very best city for naked cycling, while Surprise, Arizona was ranked very last.

