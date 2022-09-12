Murphy beds recalled over crush hazards after multiple reports of injuries

article

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall alert for full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds due to the serious impact and crush hazards.

The commission said the wall beds can break or even detach from the wall, which can then fall on nearby people.

So far, there have been 146 reports of beds falling or breaking including 62 reported injuries of people suffering from broken bones, bruising, lacerations and concussions, according to CPSC.

The models included in the recall are the low profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (double bed, doors installed vertically), S215 (queen bed, doors installed vertically), S234 (double bed, doors installed horizontally), and S235 (queen bed, doors installed horizontally).

The beds are manufactured by Cyme Tech and were sold online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com from February 2014 through May 2022. The cost was between $1,200 and $1,500.

The product is also sold under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan.

The beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: white, rustic gray, espresso, cinnamon and tuxedo.

The CPSC warns consumers to stop using the recalled beds and contact Cyme Tech for a free inspection and repair. Cyme Teach is also contacting known consumers directly.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

