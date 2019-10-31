Motorcyclist killed in Bay area accident

A fatal motorcycle crash involving a gray SUV has occurred at Bay Area and Saturn in the Clear Lake area.

Police say a male of unknown age was pronounced deceased on scene, no other injuries. It is unknown at this time who was at fault. Police were notified about 6:16 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Bay area are closed as well as Saturn both directions at that intersection. Only westbound lanes are open.

The motorcycle involved is severely damaged. The Houston Police Department crash team is now investigating.

Nearby roads will be closed for an hour or two until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story.