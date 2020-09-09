Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with big rig on SH 99

article

Authorities say a motorcyclist, who was driving the wrong way on SH 99, died when he collided head-on with a big rig.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday about a motorcycle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of SH 99 near 529.

Deputies say the motorcycle traveled the wrong way before colliding head-on with the big rig south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Deputies say the semi-truck traveled south, hit a cable divider and came to a stop in the median. The driver and the passenger were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

