Mother's Day weather: How will it be this Sunday?

By
Published  May 10, 2024 8:05am CDT
Weather
HOUSTON - Following a brief round of fast-moving severe thunderstorms north and west of Houston Thursday night, Friday looks much calmer. 

Expect breezy north winds to kick in, which will lower our humidity slightly. It will still be very warm. 

Heading into the Mother’s Day weekend, rain chances will increase late in the day Saturday and both Mother’s Day and Monday are still shaping up to be pretty wet with 2 to 3 inches of rain possible.